Prime Minister to have dialogue with farmers nationwide on May 22

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to have a dialogue with farmers under an in-person conference at Son La Province Convention Center along with online form to connect with farmers in 62 provinces and cities across the country on May 22.
Yesterday, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union collaborated with the Son La Provincial Party Committee to organize a meeting related to the Prime Minister's dialogue with Vietnamese farmers and the Vietnam Fruit and OCOP Product Festival 2022 in Son La Province. 
As for the Vietnam Fruit and OCOP Product Festival 2022, there will be activities such as the exhibitions of Vietnam fruit and OCOP agricultural products, achievements of Vietnam's agricultural development; the Northwestern Vietnam Goods Festival; the Northwestern Cultural Space and Culinary Festival; food and photo contests; a conference to connect consumption and export of mango and agricultural products of Son La Province, and so on. 

