Prime Minister requires HCMC to supply enough goods, meet increasing demand

Transportation of agricultural products from Tien Giang Province to HCMC (Photo : SGGP)

To ensure the supply of medical support and food for city dwellers during stricter social distancing mandate, PM Chinh issued the above order on September 7. Moreover, he required enough medications and good treatment for Covid-19 patients at home.

At the same time, the Prime Minister also requested local administration to deal with people's petitions that more than 90 percent of people in Thoi Tu 2 hamlet in Hoc Mon District’s Thoi Tam Thon commune have not yet received support package but they couldn’t call the hotline for help.

Additionally, he asked to investigate that ward officials require only people to have a certificate of vaccination with the first dose of vaccine can receive support. Moreover, responsible agencies were asked to probe the case of Xuyen A Hoc Mon Hospital which has required Covid-19 patients taken to the hospital not to use social insurance.

On the same day, the Prime Minister asked the relevant authorities to issue harsh punishment on those who intentionally spread false information about epidemic prevention and control.

In the past time, many press agencies and social networks have incorrectly reported on epidemic prevention and control by using images and information in contravention of regulations on epidemic prevention and control, affecting the activities of enterprises, organizations and individuals.

Therefore, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security to strictly handle these press agencies.

Last but not least, the Prime Minister requested the Minister of National Defense, secretaries of party committees in cities and provinces, the party committees and chairpersons of the People's Committees in Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Hoa Binh to mobilize medical workers to support Hanoi for Covid-19 rapid testing, classification of Covid-19 infected people and administration of vaccination against Covid-19.

A man receives medicine to treat Covid-19 in District 11 , HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan