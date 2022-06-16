Prime Minister receives ambassadors of Egypt, Mongolia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Egyptian Ambassador Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi Salama (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi Salama, the PM congratulated Egypt on its achievements in maintaining political stability, socio-economic development and Covid-19 containment.

Vietnam highly values Egypt’s role and position in Africa and the world, especially at regional and international forums like the United Nations (UN), the African Union (EU) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), he said.

Chinh noted with pleasure positive developments in the Vietnam-Egypt relations, notably in politics-diplomacy, trade and education, adding that the two countries have actively supported each other at multilateral forums.

Despite the pandemic, the relations have still grown, as reflected through the two-way trade revenue increasing from US$491 million in 2019 to US$515 million in 2020, he continued.

Chinh suggested the two countries coordinate in organizing activities marking the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.

Highlighting cooperation potential between the two countries, the leader said they should work harder to advance the relationship in a more intensive, pragmatic and effective manner.

He spoke of specific measures like enhancing delegation exchanges, meetings at international conferences and phone talks; improving the role and efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, particularly the inter-governmental committee; and working to raise the annual trade revenue to US$1 billion.

Apart from exchanging information about the market and export-import regulations, the two sides should create optimal conditions for their businesses to seek cooperation opportunities in such areas as energy, oil and gas, chemicals, garment-textile, food processing and agriculture.

Chinh expressed his hope that Egypt will maintain Arabic language scholarships for Vietnamese students, consider scholarships on Halal standards for Vietnamese officials, help to promote Vietnamese traditional martial arts in Africa, and promote tourism exchanges between the two countries.

He also suggested the two sides coordinate in the implementation of the reached agreements, negotiate new ones and resign those that are no longer suitable with the new situation.

The PM said Vietnam and Egypt should further support each other at multilateral forums, and called on Egypt to back the stance of Vietnam and ASEAN on East Sea issue, settling all disputes and differences by peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), and ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the waters.

For her part, Salama noted her impressions on Vietnam’s achievements in the pandemic fight and socio-economic recovery and development, which she said, demonstrate the Vietnamese government’s sound policies and leadership.

The ambassador said she hopes that with its role in the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam will make more contributions to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world.

Egypt will host the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27), and the country wishes to welcome the PM at event, she said.

At a reception for Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav, Chinh emphasized the traditional relationship and mutual support between the two countries during national construction and development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav (Photo: VNA)

Although the pandemic has affected the regional and world situation, the relations have been maintained, especially in politics, national defense and security, he said, stressing that Vietnam always wishes to promote the relationship across spheres.

He lauded efforts by the ambassador to strengthen the bilateral ties, including the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

The leader suggested the two sides maintain delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels under flexible forms, thus helping to increase mutual understanding and trust.

Vietnam always stands ready to welcome Mongolian leaders to the country in the time ahead, he said.

The two countries should strengthen cooperation in national defense and security, especially after they signed the agreement on defense cooperation and another on information protection and exchange, and coordinate to effectively roll out bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements, firstly the organization of the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-Mongolia inter-governmental committee in Mongolia in August.

As Vietnam and Mongolia still have substantial potential for cooperation in trade and investment, more mechanisms are needed to boost the partnerships, the leader said.

The two countries should increase goods exchange, organize trade and investment promotion workshops to raise the bilateral trade, and launch more air routes, he went on.

Chinh called on Mongolia to continue its cooperation with Vietnam in addressing regional and international issues of shared concern, and further support ASEAN’s and Vietnam’s stance of settling all disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, and ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the waters.

In reply, the ambassador described Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements as valuable lessons for Mongolia, especially Vietnam’s viewpoint of being a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, for peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the world.

Sereejav said he hopes that during his term, he will contribute to elevating the Vietnam-Mongolia relations to a strategic partnership.

The ambassador conveyed the Mongolian PM’s invitation to his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Mongolia. PM Chinh accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Vietnamplus