Prime Minister pledges more support to businesses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Addressing a meeting held in Hanoi by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to mark the Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13), the leader attributed the achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time to the active participation of domestic entrepreneurs.



The Party and the State always highly value the role of entrepreneurs and the business community, he stressed, commending their contributions to national construction and development, and poverty reduction.



Vietnam counts more than 900,000 operational enterprises, about 14,400 cooperatives and more than 5 million business households. The number of businesspeople has reached millions.



The business circle makes up over 60 percent of the national domestic product (GDP), and employs some 30 percent of the workforce.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (5th from left, first row) and outstanding businesspeople pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)



The PM said the Government will further support entrepreneurs and the business community, helping them develop in both quality and quantity, and fulfill their social responsibilities.



Solutions will be rolled out concertedly to facilitate people’s and businesses’ access to credit loans, while institutions, mechanisms and policies will be built and perfected to match the new situation, he continued.



PM Pham Minh Chinh presents awards to top ten outstanding Vietnamese businesspeople (Photo: VNA)



On this occasion, the organizers honored 60 outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs in 2022.



On behalf of the business community, the organizers also presented 16 houses to residents in Ky Son district, the central province of Nghe An, who were affected by the recent floods, and 212 other houses to poor households nationwide.

VNA