Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Quang Nam Province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers flowers and commemorate heroic martyrs at Quang Nam Province's Martyr Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister paid a visit to martyrs’ cemetery of the province and a stele house inscribed with soldiers of Thanh Hoa Province who sacrificed in Quang Nam, and the Statue remembering Vietnamese heroic mothers in Tam Ky City.



The delegation then visited Chu Lai - Truong Hai Automotive Mechanical Industrial Zone in Nui Thanh District.

He stressed that the Party's policies and guidelines is developing the private sector to become a driving force for the country’s economy and highly appreciated Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO)’s achievements in implementing multidisciplinary product development and participating in the global supply chains in many fields, including industry, agriculture and services.

The delegation visits Chu Lai - Truong Hai Auto Manufacture Complex. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister stressed that the development of mechanics is the foundation for the development of other important sectors and building autonomous economy. The Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant departments have studied mechanisms to attract investment in the mechanic sector.

He asked Quang Nam Province to have more enterprises like THACO in order to create job for people and contribute to the State budget, and required THACO to develop it into a new generation enterprise in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the period of digital transformation and continue to develop industrial mechanic complex to meet the demand of the industrial sector.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects Chu Lai sea port. (Photo: SGGP)

He also asked local authorities, ministries and departments to coordinate with THACO to carry out the construction projects of Chu Lai Port and a new road to the border area.

On the same day, the delegation inspected the Chu Lai Airport and had a working session with the Quang Nam Province’s government.





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh