  1. National

Prime Minister offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site

SGGP
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 4 (on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year) led a high-ranking delegation of government officials to offer incenses in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district, Nghe An province, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).
Prime Minister offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site ảnh 1 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site.
He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and representatives of the Government Office, Ministries of Transport, Construction, Finance, Natural Resources and Environment, Planning and Investment, Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, and provincial leaders .
The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and the great contributions of Uncle Ho to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese people.
On the same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh visited and offered incenses and flowers at Chung Son Temple in Nam Dan District, which was dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh's ancestors.
Prime Minister offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site ảnh 2 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking delegation of government officials to offer incenses in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site.
Prime Minister offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site ảnh 3 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with local people in the province.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more