Prime Minister offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Relic Site.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and representatives of the Government Office, Ministries of Transport, Construction, Finance, Natural Resources and Environment, Planning and Investment, Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, and provincial leaders .



The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and the great contributions of Uncle Ho to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese people.



On the same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh visited and offered incenses and flowers at Chung Son Temple in Nam Dan District, which was dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh's ancestors.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with local people in the province.



By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh