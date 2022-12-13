Prime Minister meets Dutch parliamentarians

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) shakes hands with President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and Vera Bergkamp (Photo: VNA)



PM Chinh highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations in politics, economy - trade, and security – defence, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen the comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands in all fields.

He highly appreciated the support of the Dutch parliament in promoting multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.Mr. Chinh suggested the Dutch parliament to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); support the European Commission (EC) to soon remove the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) 'yellow card' warning on Vietnamese seafood; and encourage enterprises of the Netherlands to pour more investment in Vietnam in digital transformation, green transformation, food and energy security, climate change response.He proposed the Dutch parliament to consider establishing a Netherlands – Vietnam friendship parliamentarian group to strengthen trust and understanding between the two legislative bodies.For their part, the Dutch parliamentarian leaders expressed their impression of Vietnam's dynamic economic development and the increasing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries over the past time, speaking highly of the close cooperation between the Dutch parliament and the Vietnamese National Assembly.They said they support Vietnam's role as a bridge promoting relations between the Dutch Parliament and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and expressed their desire to promote cooperation between the two countries in responding to climate change and rising sea level, especially in the Mekong Delta.Businesses of the two countries need to fully tap opportunities from the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), they noted.The two sides agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations, especially those from committees of the two legislatures, to share information and experience in law-making and supervision.They said they believe the cooperation relationship between the two parliaments will become stronger in the coming time, actively contributing to promoting friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.PM Chinh took the occasion to convey an official invitation of Vietnamese NA Chairman to the Dutch parliamentarians to visit Vietnam.

Vietnamplus