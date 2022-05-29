Prime Minister chairs meeting with farmers nationwide in Son La

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting with representatives of farmers nationwide at the Son La Province Conference Center on May 29.

Attending the event was more than 500 deputies, including 300 people who represented over 10.2 million members of the farmers associations throughout the country.



At the event themed “Supporting farmers to resume sustainable agriculture and rural development”, participants discussed issues of post-pandemic agricultural recovery, the rise in the prices of agricultural materials, and policies of land and farmland rental.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in the world is still complicated, leading to political conflicts and inflationary pressure affecting agriculture and farmers.

However, international trade integration is an important factor for the country's economic development, ensuring economic independence, connecting agriculture with industry, diversifying markets, and linking the values of the digital economy and circular economy to adapt to climate change.

Deputies attend the meeting. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade participate in the meeting.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh