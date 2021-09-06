Prime Minister chairs August cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs August cabinet meeting (Photo: VNA) Cabinet members examined the implementation of the Government’ Resolution 01/NQ-CP, the socio-economic situation of the country in 2021 and socio-economic development plan for 2022, as well as the progress of the public investment plan for 2021 and plan for 2022, and the economic restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period, along with other important issues.



Opening the meeting, PM Chinh said that the fourth wave of Covid-19 has affected the socio-economic situation of the country, especially the lives, health and living conditions of people and production of businesses.

However, the country has managed to maintain socio-economic stability, ensured national defence and security, and strengthened external relations, he noted.

The Government leader spotlighted the central task of fighting Covid-19, with 23 localities imposing social distancing measures, while the remaining 40 localities flexibly decide their priority on socio-economic development and pandemic control.

The Government leader asked agencies and local administrations to work harder to control the pandemic and at the same time design scenarios for economic recovery and development in the new situation.

He required the Ministry of Finance to sum up proposals from sectors and localities on financial resources for pandemic control, while the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs should consider more support policies for forces in the frontline of the pandemic fight.

The Ministry of Transport was assigned to ensure coherence in regulations for smooth circulation of goods, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked to continue speeding up the vaccine diplomacy to bring more vaccines to Vietnam as fast as possible.

PM Chinh also urged Cabinet members to focus on evaluating the current situation, analysing the reasons behind problems and proposing solutions for better performance in September, thus laying foundation for the completion of socio-economic goals set by the National Assembly for the whole year.