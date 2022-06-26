PM Pham Minh Chinh visits the US’s Universal Alloy Corporation in the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting FPT City – an educational and technological urban area, the PM asked FPT group to focus on developing its core and strong areas such as training and software industry, and exert efforts to catch up with major technology companies in the world, thus contributing to building digital government, digital society and digital citizen, and creatively applying the achievements of the fourth industrial revolution in accordance with the conditions, circumstances, scale and level of Vietnam.



He expressed his hope that the leading tech giant of Vietnam will maintain a training strategy associated with production to contribute to the training of human resources for the whole country; develop information technology infrastructure for digital transformation; create more jobs and improve employees’ income; and make high quality products for domestic use and export.



PM Pham Minh Chinh meets FPT leaders. (Photo: SGGP)



Covering 16.7 ha, the manufacturing facility has a designed capacity of 12,470 metric tonnes per year. The export value of its aircraft components was $25 million in 2021, is expected to hit $82 million in 2022, and more than $180 million from 2026.



He requested the business to continue paying attention to social responsibility and environmental protection, well implementing policies for employees, and building a safe, friendly and harmonious working environment. The Government leader also paid a visit to Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility invested by the US’s Universal Alloy Corporation with a total capital of US$170 million in the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park.Covering 16.7 ha, the manufacturing facility has a designed capacity of 12,470 metric tonnes per year. The export value of its aircraft components was $25 million in 2021, is expected to hit $82 million in 2022, and more than $180 million from 2026.He requested the business to continue paying attention to social responsibility and environmental protection, well implementing policies for employees, and building a safe, friendly and harmonious working environment.



PM Chinh inspects the Software Park No.2 which has a total investment of VND800 billion ($34.4 million) in Hai Chau district. (Photo: SGGP)



Once operational, the park will offer around 6,000 jobs related to information and digital technologies.



The Prime Minister also visited the Lien Chieu seaport planning area, during which he stressed the importance of this seaport to the region, as it will create concerted links between waterway, road, rail and air traffic. Inspecting the Software Park No.2 which has a total investment of VND800 billion ($34.4 million) in Hai Chau district, PM Chinh urged quicker construction to soon put it into operation.Once operational, the park will offer around 6,000 jobs related to information and digital technologies.The Prime Minister also visited the Lien Chieu seaport planning area, during which he stressed the importance of this seaport to the region, as it will create concerted links between waterway, road, rail and air traffic.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the Lien Chieu seaport planning area. (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, the Government leader also visited war veteran Tran Thi Kim Cuc in Thanh Long ward, and Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Nhung in Thuan Phuoc ward of Hai Chau district. He asked for an acceleration of investment procedures and investment attraction in the public private partnership so as to begin work on the project in late 2022 and complete it in 2025.On this occasion, the Government leader also visited war veteran Tran Thi Kim Cuc in Thanh Long ward, and Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Nhung in Thuan Phuoc ward of Hai Chau district.



The Government leader also visits war veteran Tran Thi Kim Cuc in Thanh Long ward. (Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed that the Party, State and people always bear in mind the contributions and sacrifices of invalids, martyrs and those who rendered service to the revolution. He asked local authorities to continue paying attention to and taking care of the material and spiritual life of them.





VNA