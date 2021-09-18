President shares children’s Mid-Autumn Festival joy

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo:VNA)



Extending his best wishes to the children, the President said he is moved to see the children show their bravery and self-reliance during quarantine or when their family members join frontline forces in the fight against Covid-19.

He praised their efforts to overcome difficulties and study hard, thus bringing honour to the country and fostering hope and trust in young generations who are future owners of the country.President Phuc said he believes that each family, all sectors and the entire society will continue to roll out practical activities to take care of children, especially orphans, those who live in disadvantaged circumstances, with autism, or in remote and mountainous areas.He expressed his wish that the children continue to nurture patriotism, pride and passion, and study well in order to contribute to building the country when they grow up.The leader also wished all children a safe and joyful Mid-Autumn festival.The Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month on the lunar calendar, which falls on September 21 this year, is also a festival for children in Vietnam. Many activities are held for children on this day, including gatherings to decorate fruit trays, lantern parades, lion dances, and gift giving.