President sends letter to constituents in HCMC

In his letter, the President shared the local people’s loss of health and lives and expressed his deep sympathy for their difficulties and damage as they have had to comply with the lockdown and social distancing regulations. The developments of the pandemic are still complicated, but President Phuc believed that it will soon be controlled and people's lives will soon return to new normal.



He recommended the municipal Party Organisation, administration, constituents, and people continue upholding the spirit of solidarity and closeness between the administration and the people; and better promoting the role of the community, grassroots authorities, and mass organisations in the grassroots political system in taking care of people’s social security.



President Phuc emphasised that the administration's biggest “treasure” is the people's trust. Therefore, it is necessary to have many channels and ways to listen to their opinions, thoughts and aspirations, and to respond at the highest and most timely levels to the needs of the people with the view of "leaving no one behind in the pandemic".



The President suggested that the Government, ministries, sectors and HCMC's administration should continue to have more worthy treatment and recognition for medical workers and doctors who stand on the frontline against the pandemic.



The city’s success in the fight against the pandemic will lay a foundation for the entire nation’s, President Phuc wrote, urging the maintenance of belief in the Vietnamese spirit and in a bright future as the country will certainly push back the pandemic and bring back a peaceful life to the people.