President receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives UAE Ambassador to Vietnam Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri. (Photo: SGGP)

President Phuc appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to enhancing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, adding that Vietnam highly valued the important role of the UAE in the region and at multilateral forums.

He proposed the two countries implement measures such as stepping up the exchange of all-level delegations, coordinating in holding political, economic and cultural events towards the 30th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023; and continue coordinating and supporting each other at regional and international forums and organizations.

Vietnam wants the UAE to assist its early completion of procedures to become a Dialogue Partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), increase the exchange of business delegations, encourage the organization of fairs, exhibitions and business forums, promote the establishment of the Vietnam - UAE Business Council, and study the possibility of starting negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

On this occasion, the President asked the diplomat to convey his invitation to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Vietnam.

Thanking leaders of Vietnamese ministries and sectors for their support during his working tenure, Al Dhaheri affirmed that in any position, he will exert efforts to act as a bridge to boost the two countries’ relations.

The UAE is one of Vietnam’s leading economic, trade and investment partners in the Middle East. Two-way trade hit US$5.3 billion last year, a year-on-year rise of 21 percent.

Vietnamplus