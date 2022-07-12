President receives outgoing Dutch, Swiss Ambassadors

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Dutch Ambassador Elsbeth Akkermann at the meeting in Hanoi on July 12.



Receiving Dutch Ambassador Elsbeth Akkermann, Phuc hailed her important contributions to strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership. The Netherlands is a leading trade partner and the biggest EU investor in Vietnam.

He took the occasion to thank the Netherlands for providing 1 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and medical equipment and supplies worth VND43 billion (US$1.83 million) to help his country drive back the pandemic.Ambassador Akkermann said that there remains room for the two countries’ trade cooperation, especially with the Vietnamese economy is developing rapidly.Vietnam is attractive to Dutch investors because its people are very friendly and have aspirations of sustainable socio-economic development in the country, she stressed.She pledged to exert efforts, in any positions, to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields.As the two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023, President Phuc requested Dutch agencies and the Dutch Embassy to closely coordinate with Vietnamese partners to implement commemorative activities.Regarding the East Sea issue, he expressed his hope that the Netherlands and EU countries will continue to strongly support the stances of ASEAN and Vietnam on maintaining peace, stability and ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the waters, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of the rule of law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).