President presents decisions on conferring ambassador titles

Following the ceremony, he hosted a reception for delegates to the 31st Diplomatic Conference, during which he hailed diplomatic affairs as a bright spot in the country’s common achievements, most notably the vaccine diplomacy strategy over the past two years since Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.



The President highlighted the principle of using national interests as a basis to deal with external issues as well as to make the best use of signed agreements and mechanisms with partners. The top strategic task of diplomatic sector is maintaining an environment of peace for national development, he said.



He asked ambassadors and heads of representative agencies to work closely with localities and businesses to popularize traditional products and services, continue improving the efficiency of vaccine diplomacy and facilitate safe travelling in adaptation with the pandemic.



At the same time, he asked for promoting multilateral diplomacy in combination with bilateral diplomacy to best serve national interests.



He added that overseas Vietnamese affairs should also be stepped up in the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No.36/2004 and the Politburo's Conclusion No.12 dated August 12, 2021, to demonstrate the Party and State’s responsibility for overseas Vietnamese.



Phuc reminded diplomats to pay attention to on-site training, especially for young officers, as well as strengthening internal solidarity to fulfill assigned tasks.

Following the success of Vietnam's role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, the sector needs to offer consultations to the Party and State about plans to host international multilateral conferences in the next decade, Phuc said.





