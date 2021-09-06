President posthumously awards third-class labor medals to medical workers

Dr. Trinh Huu Nhan (middle) on the way to Covid-19 patients' home (Photo: SGGP)

Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan, starting working in Nha Be district from September 1981, has 40 years of experience in the health sector, including 38 years with Phuoc Loc Commune Health Station - Medical Center Nha Be District under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health. Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan was found to have Covid-19 from mid-July and died on August 4 after two weeks of intensive resuscitation treatment.

Nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang worked at the intensive care unit of Gia Dinh People's Hospital since January 2003. Gia Dinh People's Hospital converted the anti-toxic intensive care unit into a Covid-19 resuscitation room on July 27, 2021. Nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang had to stay away from her family relatives including her two young children to work in the hospital. The female nurse was confirmed to have Covid-19 on July 31, 2021 and she succumbed to the disease on August 13.

They include Vu Quoc Cuong at 151A in Ton That Dam Street in HCMC’s District; Phan Van Quang at 170/33 in Ben Van Don Street in District 4; Nguyen Minh Hai at 671/10 in Doan Van Bo Street in District 4; Trinh Huynh at 884/21 in Doan Van Bo Street in District 4; Bui Van Lanh, former Vice Chairman of Veterans Association of Ward 6 in District 11; Le Van Ut, former officer of the Red Cross Society in District 12.

The other ones are Nguyen Phu Hieu at 57/3A Group 79 in Quarter 7in District 12’s Tan Thoi Nhat Ward; Nguyen Van Thuc at 145/63 at Le Duc Tho Street in Go Vap District; Nguyen Vu Huy Hoang, former Standing Militant Soldier in Tan Phu District; Nguyen Thi Cuc, former chairwoman of the community Covid-19 team in Tan Phu District; Vo Van Hue, former Head of the community Covid-19 team in Phu Tho Hoa Ward, Tan Phu District; Phan Hong Phong, former Head of Quarter 8, Binh Tri Dong B Ward, Binh Tan District and Nguyen Thi My Le, former Chief of the Women's Union, Quarter 8, Binh Tri Dong A Ward, Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan