President Phuc meets RoK NA Speaker Kim Jin-pyo

Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) has a meeting with Republic of Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul on Tuesday, as part of his visit to RoK. (Photo:VNA)



During the talks, the two leaders agreed to cooperate to strengthen economic cooperation, encourage RoK enterprises to expand investment in both size and quality into Vietnam along with technology transfer, especially cooperation in the production of raw materials and support for Vietnamese enterprises to improve their capacity in supporting industries.

They also agreed to support the Governments and businesses of both countries to implement synchronous measures to soon achieve the goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to US$100 billion by 2023 and towards the target of US$150 billion by 2030.The RoK leader expressed his support for Vietnam to host the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G), adding that RoK will actively support Vietnam as it had hosted the conference before.Kim also agreed to work with Vietnam’s NA to further support the Governments of the two countries in the work of protecting and supporting the expatriate communities of the two countries as well as strengthening cultural exchanges between the peoples of the two nations.The two leaders shared a common vision of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, maintaining a peaceful, stable and legal environment and settling disputes at sea by peaceful means, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of countries in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) as well as implementing denuclearisation, promoting dialogue and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.

Vietnamplus