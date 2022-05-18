President pays tribute to Dien Bien Phu soldiers

The President presents gifts to war veterans. (Photo: VNA)



He took the occasion to asked leaders of localities with a large number of war veterans nationwide to support and improve their living conditions.

The President affirmed that the Party and State always pay close attention to the care for war veterans and invalids, families of war martyrs and people who rendered services to the nation and their families, noting with satisfaction that many of them greatly contributed to the socio-economic development of their localities and the country.