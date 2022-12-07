President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes Vice President of Nigeria

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the meeting on December 7 (Photo: SGGP)

President Phuc congratulated Nigeria on its socio-economic development achievements and growing role in its region and the world, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to its friendship and multifaceted ties with Nigeria and views the latter as a priority partner in Africa.

Vice President Osinbajo expressed his honor to lead the highest-level delegation of Nigeria on a trip to Vietnam since 2005. He also congratulated the Southeast Asian nation on its impressive economic development.

Both host and guest applauded their countries’ cooperation outcomes in politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, and digital economy.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the meeting on December 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Talking about measures to foster bilateral relations, they agreed to increase mutual visits, especially at high levels, and actively coordinate with and support each other at multilateral forums, thus creating a solid stepping stone for partnerships in other fields, especially the economy.

They said having big populations and located in dynamically developing regions in Africa and Asia, the enhancement of the two economies’ connectivity is important to realizing the wish and great potential of each country and contributing to their prosperity.



The leaders agreed to tighten trade links through organizing promotion activities and facilitating market access for strong products of each side, including farm produce, fishery products, and consumer goods from Vietnam, and raw cashew nut, timber, wood products, and liquefied gas from Nigeria.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (front, fourth from right), Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (front, fourth from left) and officials of the two countries pose for a photo in Hanoi on December 7. (Photo: SGGP)

They also highlighted the hope for strengthening investment ties and creating optimal conditions for both sides’ enterprises to seek opportunities and implement projects in areas of high potential like oil and gas exploration and exploitation, and information technology.

Vice President Osinbajo stressed that Nigeria welcomes and hopes Vietnamese firms will increase investment in fields such as farm produce processing, digital economy, telecommunications, and renewable energy.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) offers a gift to Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the two leaders shared the view that agriculture, which is important to both economies, is one of the focal cooperation areas.

The Nigerian leader said he is impressed with Vietnam’s attainments in agricultural science, voicing his wish to reinforce cooperation in terms of crop varieties and food crop cultivation techniques.

On this occasion, Osinbajo also conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation for President Phuc to visit Nigeria.

Vietnamplus