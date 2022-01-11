President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lao Minister of Public Security

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Lao Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong in Hanoi on January 10. (Photo: VNA)



Stressing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, the President hailed defence - security cooperation as a pillar in bilateral relations.

He spoke highly of the two ministries’ coordination outcomes and cooperation orientations, noting that the Party and State of Vietnam always create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to boost frequent and effective ties with its Lao counterpart, especially in crime fight and personnel training.President Phuc expressed his hope that they will enhance close and practical cooperation to concurrently deal with strategic issues and work together in combating cyber and drug crimes and improving professional capacity.As the two countries will mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022, he asked their public security forces to increase joint activities so as to develop result-oriented cooperation and turn it into an exemplar of bilateral relations.For his part, Vilay informed his host about the outcomes of the earlier talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Gen. To Lam.He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and Ministry of Public Security for their precious support for Laos, especially in the trying times.In the time ahead, the two ministries will step up the crackdown on crimes, particularly drug crime; strengthen coordination to ensure security - order in areas along the shared borderline; guarantee social order and safety to promote investment projects, including those from Vietnam, in Laos; and boost education of younger generations on the countries’ special friendship, according to the minister.

Vietnamplus