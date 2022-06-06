President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praises communal public security force

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



The President said they have overcome difficulties, sacrificed their individual and family's happiness to devote themselves wholeheartedly to their jobs and ready to take on any tasks at any time.

The 63 heads of public security in communes honoured this time are the most outstanding representing 48,000 officers and soldiers of the communal public security force nationwide, President Phuc said.