President Nguyen Xuan Phuc leaves for official visits to Switzerland,Russia

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo:VNA)

The Vietnamese President’s visit to Switzerland and Russia is made at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This is Phuc’s first official visits to European countries as President of Vietnam.

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat.

The entourage also include officials from many ministries, agencies of the Party, the National Assembly, and some provinces and cities.

President Phuc’s visit to Switzerland continues to affirm the foreign policy defined by the 13th National Party Congress, which pursues independence, diversification and multilateralization of external relations, while further deepening bilateral relations, enhancing trust and lifting Vietnam’s role in multilateral institutions through proactive engagement and active contribution.

