President meets war veterans of Vi Xuyen Front

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of the Vi Xuyen Front in Ha Tuyen province (now Ha Giang province) . (Photo: SGGP)

The State leader had a meeting with the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of the Vi Xuyen Front in Ha Tuyen province (now Ha Giang province) on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and the founding anniversary of the association (July 14, 2016).

He emphasized that during the battle to safeguard the northern border, the Vi Xuyen Front was the fiercest, especially within 1984 and 1989.

More than 4,000 officers, soldiers and people laid down their lives, while thousands of others were injured, the President said, noting that remains of thousands of martyrs have not been found yet, and many of their graves have remained unnamed.



Lauding the performance of the strong 22,000-member association and its Liaison Board, Phuc said the association has consolidated its organization with diverse, practical activities.



He urged them to provide consultation for the Party and the State regarding war invalids and martyrs affairs, and support to those who rendered services to the nation, saying war veterans should educate young generations about revolutionary traditions.



Members of the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of the Vi Xuyen Front in Ha Tuyen province (now Ha Giang province) (Photo: SGGP)

The leader also asked ministries and agencies to continue to carry out activities to overcome war consequences and provide better care for war veterans, especially those in difficult circumstances.



He suggested Ha Giang and ministries and agencies upgrade the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery and other cemeteries in the locality, further support the association, and pay more heed to the search for remains of martyrs on the Vi Xuyen Front.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and war veterans pose for a group photo (Photo: SGGP)

