President meets outstanding children from ethnic groups

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets 263 children representing all 54 ethnic groups across the country who are in Hanoi for the fourth Ethnic Children’s Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Extending his warm sentiments to the children, the State leader said that the protection, care and education of children, especially those from ethnic minority groups, remote, border and island areas, have always been a priority for the Party, State and the whole of society.

Gathering 16 million youngsters, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) has also worked with various sectors, the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children Union, and society to care for children, he said.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc poses for a photo with children (Photo: SGGP)

The President expressed his delight at the efforts made by the children to overcome difficulties during the prolonged pandemic to achieve high academic results and actively engage in activities organized by the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children’s Union.

He said he hopes the children will continue to promote national traditions and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings while learning knowledge and skills to create firm foundation for their future and continuing to maintain the cultural identities of their ethnic groups.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

President Phuc asked ministries, sectors and localities to pay greater attention to creating more favorable conditions for the care and education of adolescents and children, while effectively implementing Party policies and State laws regarding ethnic affairs and the socio-economic development of mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, with priority given to assisting children from ethnic minority groups, mountainous and island areas.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers portraits of President Ho Chi Minh to students. (Photo: SGGP)

"We need to foster close coordination among families, schools and society to provide the best conditions for children's educations, focusing on providing them with soft skills and life skills to ensure they can overcome difficulties and dangerous circumstances," he stressed.

The leader also requested the HCYU to organize educational activities to inspire children and satisfy their learning and entertainment needs.





Vietnamplus