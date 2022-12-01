President hosts representatives from organizations of Koreans in Vietnam

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) greets representatives from organizations of Republic of Korea citizens on December 1. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju said the RoK attaches special importance to the friendly and cooperative relationship with Vietnam, and has high expectations of President Phuc’s visit that it would open up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially a cooperation framework for a mineral supply chain.

Participants shared the view that the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership is developing strongly, and people-to-people exchanges are also flourishing, with the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Association and RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association playing a prominent role.

The representatives from the organizations of RoK citizens in Vietnam expressed their hope that President Phuc and relevant agencies always support the RoK community in Vietnam and further facilitate investment and business activities of RoK enterprises in the country.

The President appreciated the role of organizations of RoK citizens in Vietnam in supporting RoK nationals in the country and deepening the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese State always takes care of and protects the legitimate rights and interests of the RoK community, as well as creates the best possible conditions for the community.

The State leader said the great achievements of the Vietnam-RoK bilateral cooperation after 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations prove that the two countries have become very important partners of each other.

However, they still have great potential for expanding cooperation, Phuc said, noting his wish to further promote the bilateral partnership. He asked RoK citizens and enterprises to continue fostering friendship and cooperation between the RoK and Vietnam.

Vietnamplus