President hosts leader of World University Service of Germany

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) presents a souvenir toKambiz Ghawami, President of World University Service (WUS) of Germany. (Photo: VNA)



President Phuc noted that WUS has conducted various specific cooperation activities with many universities and education establishments in Vietnam, including Vietnamese-German University.

The organization has held many activities for scientists and officials of Vietnam and Germany to share experience, thus contributing to the development of science and technology and other sectors of Vietnam.For his part, Ghawami said that he is always keen on promoting the cooperation between the two countries in education and training.Ghawami said that during his ongoing visit, he has worked with a number of leading education establishments in Vietnam. Through the organization, Hessen state of Germany has presented a number of scholarships to Vietnamese students, he added.Earlier, in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Ministry of Education and Training held a ceremony to inaugurate the campus of the Vietnamese-German University, a project based on the cooperation between the ministry, the Ministry for Science and the Arts of Hessen state, and Germany’s Ministry of Education and Research.

Vietnamplus