President hosts Danish Crown Prince

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth (Photo: VNA)



Expressing his delight at the joint efforts of Vietnam and Denmark in building on their traditional friendship over the years, the Vietnamese leader highly valued the special sentiments that the Royal Family, Government and people of Denmark have given to Vietnam during the country’s national construction and development.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Danish Crown Prince Frederik (Photo: VNA)



The Danish Crown Prince also expressed his hope to promote the establishment of a green strategic partnership to further lift up the effective and substantial cooperation between the two countries.



President Phuc highlighted that positive developments have been seen in the Vietnam-Denmark friendship and comprehensive partnership, especially in the areas of politics-diplomacy, trade-investment, environment, education-training, and people-to-people exchange.



Currently, Denmark is an important partner of Vietnam in Europe and northern Europe, with two-way trade reaching nearly US$600 million in 2021. Denmark has become the third largest investor in Vietnam with a 1-billion-US$ Lego factory project which pushed the total Danish investment in Vietnam to US$1.78 billion.



Underlining that there is still room for the two countries to expand their cooperation, the Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that the Danish Royal Family and Government will continue to support the promotion of the comprehensive partnership in the future.



He asked for Denmark’s assistance in experience, technology and finance for the implementation of climate commitments, while expressing his belief that Danish enterprises will be successful in Vietnam in areas of Denmark’s strength and Vietnam’s demand, thus effectively grasping opportunities from the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in education, training, culture and tourism to foster their friendship and mutual understanding, contributing to bolstering the developing ties between the two countries.



President Phuc asked Crown Prince Frederik to convey his invitation to visit Vietnam to Queen Margrethe II.

Crown Prince Frederik said he is excited to visit Vietnam, a country that holds a special position in the Danish Royal Family and himself, and congratulated Vietnam on the impressive achievements in socio-economic development and international integration.He said he is impressed by the sound development of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, underlining that businesses accompanying him are keen on seeking partnership opportunities with their Vietnamese peers, especially in green growth, renewable energy and energy efficiency.He said his country shares with Vietnam the vision on sustainable development, and showed impression on Vietnam’s efforts in implementing the commitment to achieve net-zero emission in 2050, saying that he believes Vietnam and Denmark are having numerous opportunities to boost cooperation in green growth and energy transition.

Vietnamplus