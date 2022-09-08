President extends condolences to families of karaoke parlor fire victims

At the scene of the karaoke bar fire (Photo: SGGP)



The blaze broke out around 8:48 p.m on September 6 at the karaoke parlor in An Phu ward, Thuan An city.

As of 8:00 p.m on September 7, the death toll in the incident had rose to 32.The President asked the Government to instruct the Ministry of Public Security, and other relevant ministries, agencies and the provincial People’s Committee of Binh Duong to visit and support the families, both materially and spiritually, deal with consequences of the blaze and quickly find its cause.According to a report presented to the Government’s Office by the provincial People’s Committee on the same day, the initial reason was defined as electric short circuit.At least one karaoke room and one storage room have not been accessed as the temperature remained high.The three-storey karaoke parlor, spanning over 1,500 square meters, was put into services in 2016.

Vietnamplus