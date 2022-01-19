President attends traffic opening ceremony of Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, government delegations, and leaders of some ministries, sectors, and localities attended the ceremony.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates cut the ribbon of the technical traffic opening ceremony of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway. (Photo: SGGP) The technical traffic opening ceremony of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway started construction in November 2009. After nearly ten years of stagnation, the consortium of investors invited Deo Ca Group to participate in project management and operation in March 2019. After restarting, Trung Luong - My Thuan BOT Joint Stock Company, with the efforts of thousands of officers, engineers, and workers, had stayed on the mission day and night and worked hard to execute the project with the spirit of through the night, through the holidays, and the pandemic.



At the ceremony, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway was an important traffic route of the Mekong Delta, which was a key granary of fruit, rice, and seafood of the country. “Today, we witness the traffic opening ceremony of this project, we also witness the continuous investment in development and the special attention of the Party and the State to the Mekong Delta region amid a prolonged difficult situation because of fighting and adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.



Branch road to Cai Be and Cai Lay districts. (Photo: SGGP) Many overpasses are built across the expressway. (Photo: SGGP) The Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway from above. (Photo: SGGP) The entrance to the expressway from the My Thuan end. (Photo: SGGP) The road milestone showing the end from HCMC to the end of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested the Government, specifically the Ministry of Transport, to organize the management, direction, and administration of the project, closely coordinating with ministries, sectors, and localities to ensure safety, quality, aesthetics, environment, and schedule of the project. The President said that the completion of the project and putting it into service for the people right before the Tet holiday had a significant meaning, not only helping to reduce traffic accidents but also contributing to socio-economic development.President Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested the Government, specifically the Ministry of Transport, to organize the management, direction, and administration of the project, closely coordinating with ministries, sectors, and localities to ensure safety, quality, aesthetics, environment, and schedule of the project.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits highway construction workers. (Photo: SGGP)

The President emphasized that they are very important and meaningful infrastructure projects, creating a breakthrough in socio-economic and urban development for localities in the Southeast region. The routes will create new development space for surrounding provinces, establish regional economic connections, help to share and solve traffic needs, connect and promote the efficiency of radial routes, exploit a large land fund for development, reduce logistics costs and attract investors, and improve the life for local people.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Gia Bao