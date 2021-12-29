President attends 550th anniversary of Quang Nam's name

A bird's-eye view of Tam Ky city in Quang Nam province (Source: tuoitrethudo.com.vn)



The event aimed to promote and honour the sound traditional values as well as great contributions of the land and people of Quang Nam throughout the history of national defence and construction.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)



The State leader noted that during 35 years of implementing the “Doi moi” (Renewal) policy and 25 years of re-establishment of Quang Nam, the province has gained many important and comprehensive achievements in all fields.



He asked the Party Organisation, administration and people of Quang Nam to continue further promoting the potential and advantages of a locality at the centre of the Central Key Economic Region. Quang Nam should focus on boosting the growth of industry, especially processing-manufacturing industry, along with tourism and high technology agriculture to create new growth motivation.



At the same time, Quang Nam should improve its investment environment to lure more foreign investment, promote the development of the private sector and support the cooperative economy, while investing more in human resources development, science-technology, digital transformation and innovation, encouraging startup and inspiring the desire for prosperity among young people, he stressed.



President Phuc called on the Party Organisations, administrations and people of Quang Nam and other central localities to further promote their glorious tradition and brainpower to grasp opportunities and overcome difficulties and challenges, thus successfully completing all targets and tasks in all fields and helping to firmly safeguard and develop the nation.

The name of Quang Nam, which literally means “expanding to the South,” shows King Le Thanh Tong's strategic vision in national development.Addressing the event, President Phuc said that this is a chance to get a deeper insight into the position, role, historical and cultural values of the sacred land with a rich and glorious tradition, where many national famous heroes were born. Quang Nam is also the cradle of the script of the national language, and a pioneering locality in globalisation and international integration, he added.

Vietnamplus