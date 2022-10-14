President asks HCMC to quickly address people’s urgent issues

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The working session took place following meetings between President Phuc and National Assembly deputies of HCMC, and voters in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.

Analyzing challenges facing HCMC, the President stressed that the city's position as a growth engine for the southern region and the whole country is gradually declining due to its falling growth rate.

Meanwhile, technical and social infrastructure is increasingly inadequate compared to the requirements of the new stage of development, especially planning; and traffic infrastructure is more seriously overloaded, with no progress seen in efforts to reduce traffic jams and flooding. Especially, the city has recorded a low disbursement rate of public investment.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Therefore, the President emphasized that ensuring stability and good control of the macro-economy is of special importance for a mega-city with a large population like HCMC.

He asked the city to continue supporting labor supply and training; restoring and developing the business sector; regularly holding dialogues with enterprises to help them address difficulties; and creating favorable conditions for businessmen to contribute more to the city's building and development process.

According to the State leader, people in the city are under more severe inflation pressure than those in other localities, so it is necessary to pay due attention to programs, projects and initiatives which serve social welfare and assist vulnerable groups.

Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi attends the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The city also needs to continue to reform both policies and public services to make positive changes in the business environment, while improving mechanisms, policies and infrastructure related to digital platforms and innovation; develop digital economy, green economy, and circular economy, he said.

Agreeing with the opinion about the need for a new mechanism and policy to help HCMC develop quickly and sustainably in the coming time, the President said that a new policy framework is needed to help the city immediately remove its bottlenecks in infrastructure, congestion, flooding, and environmental pollution.

Vietnamplus