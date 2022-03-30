President asks Dong Thap to step up scientific-technological application

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made a field trip to Dong Thap province to inspect its implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW on the collective economy on March 29. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a working session with local officials, Phuc noted with pleasure the increasing number of new-style cooperatives in Dong Thap, which have a bigger scale than before and bring higher income for members.

The locality ranks third nationwide in terms of the number of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, he added, saying it has managed to tap local strength in agriculture-based economic development.

Phuc stressed the importance of the cooperative economic sector and urged Dong Thap to further enhance the scale of local new-style cooperatives as well as their operation efficiency.

Dong Thap should strive to maintain its pioneer role in the Mekong Delta and continue to upgrade socio-economic infrastructure, especially facilities connecting Dong Thap with regional cities and provinces, and HCMC, the President said.

He also wanted the province to promote its image as a safe, diverse and attractive tourism destination, and work to develop the digital economy, circular economy and urban economy.

While in Dong Thap, Phuc visited a cooperative model in Sa Dec flower village, about three km from the centre of Sa Dec city, which brings together 27 members offering tourism, lodging, catering and transportation services.

The same day, the President visited an agricultural service cooperative in Thap Muoi district. Established in 2013, the 108-member cooperative earns VND300 million (US$13,119) in profit each year and generates jobs for many local farmers.

VNA