Power unit No.1 of Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant inaugurated

A view of Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant

The Nghi Son 2 BOT Thermal Power Plant, which is one of few coal-fired power plants in Vietnam using supercritical coal power technology (USC) with a design capacity of 1,200MW, contributed to significantly reducing coal consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and other problems related to the environment.





The project was invested nearly US$2,793 million under BOT form, starting work in 2018. It is expected to be handed over to Vietnam Electricity after 25 years.Its power unit No.1 will provide about 3.9 billion kWh of electricity yearly, and unit No.2 will be put into commercial operation in July.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong