Postage stamp set featuring Vietnam's Sea and Islands released

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that the Vietstampex was held in 1998 for the first time. Since 2000, the stamp exhibition has become a periodical activity being organized every five years. This is an opportunity for stamp collectors to exchange and spread knowledge on stamp collecting development. Moreover, Vietstampex is also an opportunity to learn about stamp collecting hobbies with high cultural value.



As scheduled, Vietstampex 2020 will take place in 2020; however, the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak made it to be postponed to this year.



Vietstampex is the largest postage stamp exhibition ever in Vietnam with the participation of 120 stamp sets and 500 stamp frames from senior stamp collectors and numerous young stamp collecting lovers.



After the opening ceremony, the Ministry of Information and Communications decided to release a set of postage stamps featuring Vietnam’s seas and islands: Typical birds of Vietnamese seas and islands including four stamp samples and one block.



Postage stamps feature typical birds of Vietnamese seas and islands

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong