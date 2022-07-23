Population of gray-shanked douc langurs smaller as people hunt them

5 Gray-shanked Douc langurs are shot and killed in October 2021

It is written in a report of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Quang Ngai Province on July 22 about the results of an investigation on the distribution and habitat of Gray-shanked Douc langur in Ba To District in Quang Ngai Province by the Center for Water Biodiversity Conservation Green Viet (GreenViet) implemented.

Accordingly, the GreenViet Center organized a survey to collect factual information on the geographic distribution of Gray-shanked Douc langur and natural forest habitat characteristics in forest areas where the animals are living from June 17 to June 23.

The research team conducting field surveys in sub-zones 451, 456, 460, 461 in Ba Nam Commune, sub-zone 455 in Ba Xa Commune, sub-zone 452 in Ba Le Commune in Ba To District recorded three separate groups of Gray-shanked Douc langurs and two sites with the traces of the animal. The forest habitat in this area is very suitable for the gray-shanked douc langur.

From the information of local people, forest protection officers and the study team determined that there are many other areas with the potential distribution of Gray-shanked Douc langur; therefore, more field surveys should be conducted which are expected in August 2022 and March 2023.

The survey showed that the population of remaining gray-shanked douc langurs in the natural forests of Quang Ngai Province’s Ba To and Tra Bong districts is small. The species is in danger of being hunted and trapped.

For instance, two men in Ba Trang commune shot dead 5 gray-shanked douc langurs in October 2021, which attracted great public attention. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh issued a written directive, and the Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai province assigned the local police force in coordination with relevant agencies and units to urgently investigate and handle the case according to regulations.

Although, the local authorities and responsible agencies have made a lot of efforts in the management and protection of forests, biodiversity conservation in general and the gray-shanked douc langur in particular; however, the habitat of this species is still shrinking due to many factors. One of the main factors is that there is no special-use forest to preserve these rare genetic resources while the threat level of encroachment is increasing.

Therefore, in order to conserve and sustainably develop biodiversity and existing rare and precious genetic resources, it is necessary to establish a biodiversity corridor to ensure endangered, precious, and rare species of flora and fauna.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Quang Ngai province asked the People's Committee of Ba To district to coordinate with the Department to support the study team to carry out the survey in the area in the coming time.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development promptly directed the Forest Protection Department to coordinate with the Ba To District Forest Management and Protection Station and local authorities in the communes in the region to increase residents’ awareness as well as regularly patrolling to protect biodiversity in the area.

Gray-shanked douc langur is scientifically known as Pygathrix cinerea. This species is endemic to Vietnam and is classified as critically endangered in the Red Book of Vietnam and the world. In particular, in the world, the gray-shanked douc langur only occurs in natural forests in the provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, and Binh Dinh of Vietnam

In recent years, the Government has issued many urgent documents on the conservation of primates in general and the gray-shanked douc langur in particular in order to prevent the risk of harm to these primates. Particularly, the Prime Minister signed Decision No. 628 on May 10, 2017 approving the emergency action plan for the conservation of primates in Vietnam until 2025, with a vision to 2030 to conserve natural resources and rare and endangered genes of primates in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Anh Quan