Politburo meets with former Party, State leaders

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: Viet Chung)



Speaking at the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong briefed the participants on the country's major events last year, notably the 13th National Party Congress, as well as achievements in social welfare, anti-corruption, and Party and political system building.

He attributed the outcomes to great efforts of the entire Party, people, army and the political system, and lauded valuable contributions of former Party and State leaders.Contributions by the previous generations of leaders should be remembered and carried forward, the Party chief stressed, expressing his hope that the former leaders will continue to play a role in the revolution of the Party, State and people.The participants spoke highly of achievements Vietnam recorded last year despite a range of difficulties, especially adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on socio-economic activities.They also made proposals to improve the quality and efficiency of the Party leadership in 2022 and the coming years.

Vietnamplus