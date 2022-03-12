Politburo meeting discusses Mekong Delta development, anti-corruption issues





The meeting of the Politburo in Hanoi on March 11 (Photo: VNA)

The event discussed a plan reviewing the implementation of the 9th-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW, dated January 20, 2003, on orientations, tasks, and measures for socio-economic development and defence - security ensuring in the Mekong Delta during 2001 - 2010, along with the 11th-tenure Politburo’s Conclusion No. 28-KL/TW, dated August 14, 2012, on this issue for 2011 - 2020.

Participants also scrutinised another plan reviewing the five-year implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 10-KL/TW, dated December 26, 2016, on the continuation of the implementation of a resolution issued at the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee’s third session on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the fight against corruption and wastefulness, and the regulations on the settlement of Party organisations and members with wrongdoings.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (centre) speaks at the Politburo meeting on March 11. (Photo: VNA) Politburo members shared the view that most of the tasks and measures set in Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW have been carried out effectively, and its targets basically achieved. They agreed to release a new resolution replacing the previous one, and it will identify orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security ensuring in the Mekong Delta for 2030, with a vision to 2045.

General Secretary Trong said the new resolution needs to show major viewpoints and policies while affirming the role and importance of the Mekong Delta as an economic region, thereby creating new improvements and giving a facelift to this region so as to contribute more to the country in the time ahead.

Regarding the enforcement of Conclusion No. 10-KL/TW, officials said the discovery and settlement of corruption and wastefulness have received more attention and recorded breakthroughs.

The Politburo assigned the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission to coordinate with relevant agencies to submit a proposal to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee on the establishment of provincial-level steering committees for fighting corruption and negative phenomena. The commission was also tasked with drafting a Party Central Committee resolution on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena in the new context.

The Party leader stressed the fight against corruption and negative phenomena is a complicated combat that has been ramped up recently with stronger resolve. Apart from corruption combat, he also pointed out the need for due attention to fighting negative phenomena, with a focus on the degradation of political thought, morality, and lifestyle.

VNA