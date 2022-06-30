Policies to take effect in July

Ilustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, a new decree, coded 38/2022/ND-CP, on raising the regional minimum wage for laborers will come into effect on July 1.



The 6 percent increase is equivalent to a rise of VND260,000 (US$11.20) in Region 1, and VND240,000, VND210,000, and VND180,000 in Regions 2, 3, and 4, respectively. The document to this effect also specifies that the minimum hourly wage will range from VND15,600 to VND22,500, which also depends on the region. The geographical classification is determined based on the employer’s place of operation.



Region 1 covers Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City's urban areas; Region 2 encompasses Hanoi and HCMC's rural areas, along with major urban areas in the country like Can Tho, Da Nang and Hai Phong; Region 3 covers provincial cities and the districts of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces; and Region 4 comprises the rest of the country.



Meanwhile, per the Minister of Finance’s Circular 78/2021/TT-BTC, dated September 17, 2021, on guiding the implementation of a number of articles of the Law on Tax Administration and the Government’s Decree No.123/2020/ND-CP on invoices and documents, businesses, households and individuals, except for some special cases, will not be allowed to use paper invoices and must switch to using digital ones as from the first day of July.



Also from July 1, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security will begin to issue new ordinary passports to citizens. The new design sees many improvements and ensure security techniques, making it difficult to counterfeit.



July will mark the resumption of 37 fees to their normal level after being temporary cut by 10-50 percent in the first half in aid of groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

