Police receive over 13.8 mln documents of electronic personal identification

Citizens have more facilities to serve their lives as they have electronic personal identification account.



By November 7, the total number of documents and papers, including documents granting citizen identity cards, documents for citizens being granted identity cards and online registration which have been transmitted to the Central reached over 13.8 million.

Besides, the total number of documents granting personal identification along with citizen identity cards and citizens being issued identity cards reached over 13.2 million.In addition, the total number of documents being synchronized from identity card system to personal identification system and electronic verification gained over 8.2 million. The number of documents performing online registration via VNeID apps at level 1 and level 2 was 600,000 and 13.2 million, respectively.According to the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, the number of approved documents and papers on electronic identification and authentication system gained more than 12.5 million, reaching 90 percent over the total number of received ones. Of which, the documents at level 1 reached more than 400,000; those at level 2 gained over 12.1 million.Among the received documents, 66,000 did not meet the requirements. At the current time, over 1.4 million accounts of personal identification were successfully activated.According to the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, by registering online personal identification via VneiD with level 1 and level 2 at the police agency at the ward level, citizens will use it as a physical citizen identity card and other documents, papers; promptly share personal information with agencies, units and perform a financial transaction with only an account and an app.The national population data center has collaborated with experts to trial the systems of personal identification and electronic authentication.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong