Police of Vietnam, Cambodia intensify border protection efforts

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior sign a cooperation deal on border security reinforcement on October 12. (Photo: VNA)

Representatives of both countries gave assessments of bilateral coordination in information exchange and crime fighting in border areas. They also submitted proposals for guaranteeing border security and order.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang asked the two countries’ police forces, firstly those in border provinces, to continue building plans for implementing important legal documents signed between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as between the two ministries.



He recommended they increase sharing information on plots and activities of hostile forces, crimes, especially drug crime, human trafficking, hi-tech crime, illegal migration, gambling, and forced labour, to prevent and combat transnational crime between Vietnam and Cambodia.



He also called for police to increase patrols and communications to raise border residents’ awareness; respect each country’s independence, sovereignty, laws, and customs; and adhere to border management regulations to safeguard border security and order.



Neth Savoeun, Commissioner General of National Police at the Cambodian ministry, stressed that the two countries’ traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation have always been treasured and promoted by their administrations, armed forces, and peoples.



He expressed his hope that the police forces of Cambodia and Vietnam will press on with cooperation to consolidate border security and order in the spirit of solidarity, friendship, and common development.



The two sides agreed to strengthen ties, including in border protection, to ensure security and safety for the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.



Vietnam and Cambodia share 1,137km of land border that runs across 10 Vietnamese provinces and nine Cambodian provinces.







VNA