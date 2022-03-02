Police continue to investigate, strictly handle violations in boat accident

The motorboat has been towed ashore after the accident.

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nam, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard of Quang Nam Province informed that the motorboat had departed from Cham Island in the weather condition of light winds, and the number of passengers being carried on the boat did not exceed the number permitted in accordance with regulations.

Chairman of Hoi An City People's Committee Nguyen Van Son

Chairman of the Quang Nam Provincial People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh



Only seven to ten minutes right after receiving the information of the accident, the functional forces and the local people tried to approach the site to search and rescue the victims. Many people were trapped inside the boat, resulting in 17 dead. 22 people were rescued in the accident.Regarding the investigation process, Colonel Vo Van Minh, Deputy Head of Investigation Police Agency Office of Quang Nam Province Police Department said that through working with the captain, crew members and 12 survivors, all of them confessed that large waves crashed the left side of the boat and water overflew into the boat, causing the accident.Speaking at the press conference, Chairman of Hoi An City People's Committee Nguyen Van Son said that the operation of picking up guests from Cham Island still has to remain because of tourism activities and the needs of visitors.Chairman of the Quang Nam Provincial People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh concluded that this was an extremely regrettable incident with many of heavy loss. Therefore, the leader requested the police continute to urgently investigate the cause of the maritime accident and strictly handle related violations.Earlier, at 2 p.m. on February 26, a motorboat QNa-1152 of Phuong Dong Travel Company carrying 39 passengers and crew members capsized on its way from the Cham Islands to Cua Dai Port in Hoi An City, the Central province of Quang Nam, causing 17 dead. 22 people were rescued .Some photos were captured at the press confernce:

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong