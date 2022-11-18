PM’s task force formed to address difficulties in real estate projects

The Government forms the Prime Minister’s task force to address difficulties in real estate projects.





Accordingly, the task force will offer support for state leaders in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other provinces, municipalities to overcome obstacles arisen in real estate projects there. It is also in charge of preparing regular reports to submit to the Prime Minister for direction to solve large-scale issues within the power of the Prime Minister or advising the Prime Minister to report to corresponding competent authorities about any trouble beyond his power.

Another responsibility is to urge, check, and then report on the ways ministries and localities tackle real-estate-related problems within their power. The team can advise and propose competent authorities to adjust, supplement, perfect mechanisms, policies, and legal documents associated with real estate matters. The last mission is to perform other tasks assigned by the Prime Minister.

This task force is led by Construction Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi. The two Deputy Heads are Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh.

Other members in the task force are Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, Vice Chairman of the Government Office Nguyen Cao Luc, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc.

This task force has the right to ask ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Governmental agencies, and the People’s Committee of provinces and cities, businesses to provide necessary information, documents, profiles connected to current real estate projects that are encountering legal trouble as reported by the localities. It will then review and propose measures to solve those problems after asking for consultation from leaders of central state agencies and the People’s Committee of related provinces, experts in the field.

The task force answers to the Prime Minister about the completion of missions regulated in Decision No.1435/QD-TTg. It is operating according to the collective regime, highlighting the individual responsibility of its Head. Other members perform the dual task along with their main one and are responsible for their assigned tasks.

The Head and the Standing Deputy Head are allowed to use the seal of the Construction Ministry to complete missions and administrate operations of the task force. The Deputy Heads and other members are allowed to use the seal of their own organizations to fulfill missions of this task force.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Huong Vuong