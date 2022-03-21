PM wants Binh Phuoc to become development motivation for Southern region

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh works with Binh Phuoc leaders on March 20 (Photo: VNA)



At a working session with provincial leaders on March 20, the PM acknowledged the province's achievements last year, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reaching 6.32 percent, the highest in the southeast region. The province completed 20 out of 25 socio-economic targets.

The province collected over VND13.6 trillion for the State budget, up 18 percent year on year, and its export revenue increased 22 percent to US$3.75 billion. In the year, it drew US$514 million in foreign direct investment (FDI).



This year, Binh Phuoc aims for 7-7.5 percent growth in GRDP, along with 3.85 billion USD in export revenues, and US$400 million in FDI. Leaders of the province made a number of proposals to the PM on planning and socio-economic development issues.



PM Chinh noted that Binh Phuoc has an important strategic location and all necessary conditions for comprehensive, fast and sustainable development. However, he said the province has yet to make full use of its advantages, with the greatest bottleneck being poor transport connectivity, human resources, infrastructure in remote areas, low land-use efficiency, and low provincial competitiveness.

A corner of Binh Phuoc (Photo: VNA)



In 2022 and following years, Binh Phuoc should optimise its advantages, working to deal with its problems and pay greater attention to development investment, he said.



The PM asked Binh Phuoc to continue effectively implementing the strategy of safe, flexible adapting to and effectively controlling Covid-19 as well as the socio-economic recovery and development program, the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and relevant programmes and resolutions, focusing on developing infrastructure system, speeding up administrative reform and improving the quality of human resources.



He directed Binh Phuoc to speed up economic structure transformation, review its planning to expand development spaces, focus on infrastructure development, especially transport infrastructure through the diversification of resources, and strengthen regional connectivity.



Along with promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, Binh Phuoc should strive to improve its investment and business environment and its competitiveness, while focusing on the building Party and political system and the prevention of corruption.



At the working session, PM Chinh witnessed the handing over of documents allowing some companies to conduct survey and make planning on investment in a number of projects in Binh Phuoc, including Suoi Giai Lake and west Ba Mu Lake tourism site invested by Sun Group, an education complex invested by FPT Group, and Chon Thanh golf-urban-service-tourism-resort complex invested by Phuc An Khang JSC.

Vietnamplus