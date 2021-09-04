PM visits Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits a production line of Samsung

He was accompanied by Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, and Secretary of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai.

PM Pham Minh Chinh said the Government is carrying out free vaccination campaign for all, including Samsung workers.

Due to global vaccine shortage, he asked Samsung to lend a voice so that the Government of the Republic of Korea and partners would support Vietnam to realize its vaccine strategy, adding that there have been positive signals thanks to Vietnam’s efforts in stepping up domestic vaccine research and transfer of production technology.

He also asked Samsung to take measures to increase the ratio of using local spare parts and materials in its products.

The Government of Vietnam is attentive to Samsung’s proposals and concerns so that the sides’ cooperation would become more successful.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam said Samsung has invested more than US$17.7 billion in the Southeast Asian country, with export value surpassing US$56 billion last year.

Samsung’s factories located in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang overcome difficulties thanks to effective management of Covid-19 outbreaks there while the factory in Thai Nguyen has operated normally with no Covid-19 infection case recorded.

In the first seven months this year, Samsung Vietnam enjoyed growth rate of 10 percent. If its factory in Ho Chi Minh could resume operations soon, Samsung Vietnam could outperform targets set for 2021.

Choi said Samsung planned to launch a research and development center in Hanoi by the end of 2022, which would employ 3,000 local engineers.

He also said Samsung Vietnam has donated more than VND86 billion to help Vietnam’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

