PM urges to revise policies toward better lives for women

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Today, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with representatives of female leaders, managers, female intellectuals, and typical artists on the occasion of International Women's Day March 8 at the Government headquarters.

At the meeting, on behalf of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, key leaders, leaders of the Party and State, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his deep gratitude and best wishes to heroic Vietnamese mothers, to all Vietnamese women, female leaders, managers, and intellectuals.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, regardless of position, Vietnamese women always highly promote their traditional values and good qualities, intelligence, dynamism, and creativity making a great contribution to the country’s cause of revolution, renewal, integration and development. In all fields of social life, women are increasingly performing their role and improve their status in society.

The Prime Minister also said that the Party and the State always pay close attention to policies for women's work and realize the goal of gender equality through the resolutions and directives of the Party. Vietnam has created a positive environment where women could thrive and contribute to society.

PM Pham Minh Chinh shakes hands with outstanding women at the meeting (Photo:SGGP) The United Nations and the international community acknowledge and highly appreciate the efforts to realize gender equality and for the advancement of women in Vietnam.

Vietnam ranks 60th in the world, fourth in Asia, and first in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in the percentage of women participating in elected bodies. The Southeast Asian country also ranked third in the ASEAN region and 47th out of 187 countries in the world participating in the ranking of gender equality in political participation and management. Vietnam's Gender Inequality Index ranks 65/162 countries and territories; the country ranks 87/156 on the index of narrowing the gender gap.

Many Vietnamese women are professors, associate professors, doctorates, there are 20 collectives and 49 outstanding female scientists in various fields who have been awarded the Kovalevskaia Prize in the past 35 years. Thousands of female intellectuals have many national and international publicity in scientific research, bringing high economic value and profound and noble humanity.

In particular, the recent Covid-19 epidemic has left thousands of orphans, many children can’t go to schools, many women have difficulties in employment, housing, and life and they still suffer from cultural barriers, gender stereotypes.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Therefore, the Prime Minister requested relevant ministries and sectors to focus on effectively implementing the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the period 2021-2030, creating conditions and opportunities for women and men to participate equally in contributing in all areas of social life, promoting the country's rapid and sustainable development, as well as enjoying the fruits of development.

The Prime Minister assigned the ministries of Education and Training, Culture, Sports and Tourism, and localities to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs to study and propose regimes and policies for female teachers, especially teachers in preschool and remote areas, policies for female athletes, female writers, and artists...

The Ministry of Home Affairs was urged to develop a scheme on training and fostering young staff in local governments and agencies, ministries for the period 2022-2026, with a vision to 2030. The scheme must be submitted to the Prime Minister for promulgation and implementation in 2022.

In addition, women should be trained about raising children, organizing family life, preserving and promoting national cultural identity, protecting fine customs and traditions. People should strongly condemn all forms of violence against women and girls.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan