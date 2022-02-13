PM urges to implement program on socio-economic recovery, development

Immigrant workers receive neceesary items during the fourth wave of Covid in HCMC



Accordingly, the Prime Minister requested the synchronous and effective implementation of the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control program from 2022 to 2023 flexibly to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic and safely production and business.

Moreover, agencies, sectors, and local administrators should develop specific programs and action plans to implement the tasks and solutions assigned in Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP. In addition, synchronous coordination of monetary, fiscal and other policy tools should be carried out continuously to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure major balances of the economy and the safety of the system of credit institutions as well as active support for socio-economic recovery and development.

Ministries, sectors and localities must strictly manage revenue sources and effectively exploit the potential collection of state budget revenue. Furthermore, these bodies must thoroughly save state budget expenditures, especially non-business expenditures of investment nature, and take back recurrent expenditures that are slow to be allocated.

Heads of agencies and sectors will be held accountable for slow disbursement because the acceleration of the disbursement of public investment capital is one of the key political tasks in the years 2022-2023 of each ministry sector and locality.

All sectors should strive to disburse all of the public investment capital plans in 2022 assigned from the beginning of the year but must ensure the quality of the works and the effective use of public investment capital. Strict and timely sanctions for acts of corruption to cause a delay in capital allocation, implementation, and disbursement of public investment capital.

In the first quarter, ministries, agencies and localities must completely complete a number of tasks to immediately deploy and promote the effectiveness of the Socio-economic Development and Recovery Program including developing a plan to flexibly adjust public investment capital in the Medium-term Public Investment Plan for the period 2021-2025 and the program's public investment capital in 2022-2023. Last but not least, a decision on loans for students to buy computers for online learning due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

The State Bank of Vietnam shall submit to the Government for consideration and promulgation a decree guiding the implementation of loan interest rate support from the state budget for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households. The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs shall submit to the Prime Minister for promulgation a decision on housing rent support for employees working in industrial parks, export processing zones, and key economic areas while the Ministry of Education and Training shall submit to the Prime Minister for promulgation a decision on conditions, order, procedures, and interest rates for loans to non-public preschool and primary schools...





By Phan Thao – Translated by Dan Thuy