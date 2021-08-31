PM urges solutions to effectively use land resources

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA) He made the statement at a conference held to gather ideas for a draft report reviewing the implementation of Resolution 19-NQ/TW of the 11th Party Central Committee on continuing to develop policies and laws on land in the period of stepping up renewal process, creating a foundation for the country to become a modern industrial country by 2020.



After ten years of implementation of the Resolution, numerous achievements have been obtained, contributing to promoting effective use of land resources to serve socio-economic development, ensure social equality and stability, national defence and security, and environmental protection, he said.

He asked the participants to focus on evaluating the achieved results, shortcomings, causes, and lessons learned from the implementation realities over the past time as well as setting tasks and solutions for the future which are proposed in the draft report.

Participants at the conference agreed with the contents of the draft report which affirm the people's ownership of land. They also mentioned a number of issues that still have different opinions related to land management and use , the rights and obligations of people and businesses in managing and using land economically, efficiently and sustainably.

Concluding the event, the Prime Minister asked the Steering Committee and the drafting team to acquire the proposals and recommendations to finalise the report to submit to the competent authorities as soon as possible.