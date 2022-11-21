PM urges breakthroughs in Central Highlands development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The conference was held to launch the Government’s action plan materializing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW dated October 6, 2022 on orientations for socio-economic development, national defense and security in the Central Highlands by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

The PM pointed out that the region, comprising five provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong, has yet to fully tapped its potential, opportunities and competitive edge.

He said people and businesses should be put at the center of development in the Central Highlands, and be the subject, target, driving forces and resources for development.

The Government leader underlined the strategic importance of Tay Nguyen, which has great potential and many advantages but is lagging behind other regions in development, hence the Politburo's resolution.

The PM instructed that ministries, agencies and localities must outline their own action plans to carry out the Government’s program, and build specific mechanisms for the region's development.

He added that planning schemes must be devised with a strategic vision and breakthroughs in the mindset, with attention paid to strategic infrastructure, especially in transport, health care and education, human resources, the green economy, digital economy, circular economy and forest-based economy.

The leader asked the region to pool investment resources, including cooperation between central agencies and localities, public-private partnership (PPP), and foreign investment while developing strong brands for local products.

In terms of investment promotion, Chinh said the localities need to soon perfect and stabilize policies and mechanisms to attract investments suitably and effectively.

The PM used the occasion to call on investors, enterprises and development partners to maintain their confidence, promote the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation, and continue accompanying Vietnam in general and the Central Highlands in particular.

He also urged the localities to push ahead with public investment disbursement, and the implementation of national target programs, and support businesses in terms of capital and administrative procedures.

The localities were requested to step up vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic, and promote their land, people, culture, tourism, potential and strength, thus boosting local tourism and attracting more investments.

At the conference, PM Chinh and representatives from ministries, agencies and localities witnessed the handover of cooperation agreements on sustainable development in the Central Highlands between the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the region, and development partners, along with memoranda of understanding and investment licenses worth more than US$5 billion and VND25 trillion (over US$1 billion).

The action program of the Government to realize Resolution 23 defines seven groups of key tasks and solutions, together with 23 specific tasks and nine investment projects assigned to relevant ministries and sectors, with detailed roadmaps.

Prior to the conference, he visited a photo exhibition featuring the land and people of the Central Highlands.

