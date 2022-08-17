PM talks with students about startup spirit

PM Pham Minh Chinh cuts ribbon to inauguarate the Innovation Startup Journey and the 2022 Job Festival

The Prime Minister this morning attended the opening ceremony of the Innovation Startup Journey and the 2022 Job Festival of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture.

Within the framework of his business trip, the Prime Minister had a working session with key officials, experts, and scientists of the National University of Agriculture and attended the Innovation Startup Journey event and VNUA Job Day - 2022.

According to Professor Nguyen Thi Lan, Director of the National University of Agriculture, from 2014, the National University of Agriculture has hosted the annual innovative agricultural startup competition, attracting more than 2,500 startup projects from hundreds of students from universities, colleges, high schools and localities. After the competition, many of the participating projects have developed into businesses and in the youth startup community.

A job fair is an annual activity at the University of Agriculture, with the participation of nearly 100 businesses that usually recruit 3,000 - 4,000 graduates annually.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Vietnam was a poor country before, but now it has become one of the leading exporters of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the world with a value of more than US$ 48 billion in 2021 and export turnover in the first seven months of 2022 reached over $32 billion.

Mr. Chinh expected young startup founders not to give up if they face failure. Successful businesspersons and enterprises need to assist failed student entrepreneurs to learn from the failure and start again because failure lessons will help them succeed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event Vietnam is an agricultural country. Agricultural start-ups must rely on three pillars including training to improve entrepreneurial capacity, create a start-up environment, and financial and legal support for young people who want to start a business. This is a breakthrough stage for agricultural development and new rural construction.

The Prime Minister also suggested that responsible agencies should promptly study and remove legal difficulties to facilitate higher education institutions and research institutions.

It is necessary to have financial solutions to support the incubation of startups and build and complete the legal framework, capital financing mechanisms and policies, and financial incentives. Furthermore, a mechanism to raise capital for the establishment and operation of centers, incubators, and innovative start-ups should be created. Startup founders in the fields of high-tech agriculture and clean agriculture should be encouraged.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan