PM starts official visit to Netherlands

He is scheduled to have talks and meetings with many leaders of the host country, visit its major economic establishments, attend the Vietnam – Netherlands business forum, witness the signing of bilateral cooperation documents, and meet representatives of the Vietnamese community there.

Over the past years, bilateral relations have seen vigorous developments in various fields, especially investment, trade, agriculture and climate change response. The Netherlands is Vietnam’s second biggest trade partner in Europe and its biggest investor in the European Union. Two-way trade in 2021 reached US$8.37 billion, nearly 10% more than that a year earlier; and amounted to US$8.2 billion in the first nine months of this year, marking an increase of 36% year on year.The Netherlands counts 380 investment projects in Vietnam with a combined capital of US$13.5 billion. Over the past two years, Vietnam has received 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from the European country.The visit to the Netherlands by PM Chinh will help further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the Vietnam – Netherlands comprehensive partnership, pushing up the development cooperation in the fields of the Netherlands’ strength and Vietnam’s demand such as circular economy, renewable energy, climate change response.

